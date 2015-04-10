Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Matt Harrold has only started four league games for Crawley

League One strugglers Crawley Town have recalled striker Matt Harrold from his loan spell at Cambridge United.

The 30-year-old joined the U's in February and scored one goal in six appearances for the League Two club.

"We need as many bodies as we can for the last few games because we are still struggling with injuries," Reds interim manager Dean Saunders said.

"Matt is back with us having got game time at Cambridge and is in the squad that is travelling to Scunthorpe."

Harrold joined Crawley from Bristol Rovers last summer but has only scored once in 22 appearances for the West Sussex club.

Crawley are one point clear of the relegation zone, with five games to play.