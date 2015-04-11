Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.
Bayern Munich maintained their commanding lead at the top of the Bundesliga with victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.
With six games remaining the defending champions are 10 points clear of second-placed Wolfsburg, who beat SV Hamburg 2-0 later on Saturday.
Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice including a stunning first-half volley.
Germany's Thomas Muller then added the third eight minutes from time.
Lewandowski now has 16 league goals and is just three behind Eintracht Frankfurt's Alexander Meier in the race for the golden boot.
He scored his first after 15 minutes with Muller heading the ball down to the Pole. With his back to goal the 25-year-old flicked it over the defender and turned to send a powerful right-foot volley past goal keeper Kevin Trapp into the top left-hand corner.
Muller had a goal ruled offside before the break but Lewandowski got his second on 66 minutes.
Mario Gotze's shot was blocked by Makoto Hasebe but the ball fell kindly for Lewandowski, who headed home.
Muller then scored a half-volley from a tight angle to complete a comfortable victory for Pep Guardiola's side.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-4-3
- 23Reina
- 13Ferreira de SouzaSubstituted forBadstuberat 84'minutes
- 3Alonso
- 4Costa SantosBooked at 3mins
- 30Weiser
- 21LahmSubstituted forGaudinoat 78'minutes
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forRodeat 70'minutes
- 18Bernat
- 25Müller
- 19Götze
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 1Neuer
- 16Gaudino
- 20Rode
- 28Badstuber
Frankfurt
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Trapp
- 22Chandler
- 17MadlungBooked at 35mins
- 23Soares de OliveiraSubstituted forIgnjovskiat 73'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 6Oczipka
- 16AignerSubstituted forPiazonat 71'minutes
- 21StenderaBooked at 66mins
- 20Hasebe
- 9Seferovic
- 11ValdezSubstituted forInuiat 71'minutes
- 28Kittel
Substitutes
- 8Inui
- 18Flum
- 19Piazon
- 25Medojevic
- 27Ignjovski
- 30Wiedwald
- 31Kinsombi
- Referee:
- Markus Schmidt
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.
Post update
Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marc Stendera (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Booking
Aleksandar Ignjovski (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aleksandar Ignjovski (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Sebastian Rode tries a through ball, but Xabi Alonso is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Holger Badstuber replaces Rafinha.
Post update
Foul by Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 0. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mitchell Weiser.
Post update
Foul by Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Sonny Kittel (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Gianluca Gaudino replaces Philipp Lahm.
Post update
Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marc Stendera (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.