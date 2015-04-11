Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in the summer

Bayern Munich maintained their commanding lead at the top of the Bundesliga with victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

With six games remaining the defending champions are 10 points clear of second-placed Wolfsburg, who beat SV Hamburg 2-0 later on Saturday.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice including a stunning first-half volley.

Germany's Thomas Muller then added the third eight minutes from time.

Lewandowski now has 16 league goals and is just three behind Eintracht Frankfurt's Alexander Meier in the race for the golden boot.

He scored his first after 15 minutes with Muller heading the ball down to the Pole. With his back to goal the 25-year-old flicked it over the defender and turned to send a powerful right-foot volley past goal keeper Kevin Trapp into the top left-hand corner.

Muller had a goal ruled offside before the break but Lewandowski got his second on 66 minutes.

Mario Gotze's shot was blocked by Makoto Hasebe but the ball fell kindly for Lewandowski, who headed home.

Muller then scored a half-volley from a tight angle to complete a comfortable victory for Pep Guardiola's side.