Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich3FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0

Bayern Munich 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski
Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in the summer

Bayern Munich maintained their commanding lead at the top of the Bundesliga with victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

With six games remaining the defending champions are 10 points clear of second-placed Wolfsburg, who beat SV Hamburg 2-0 later on Saturday.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice including a stunning first-half volley.

Germany's Thomas Muller then added the third eight minutes from time.

Lewandowski now has 16 league goals and is just three behind Eintracht Frankfurt's Alexander Meier in the race for the golden boot.

He scored his first after 15 minutes with Muller heading the ball down to the Pole. With his back to goal the 25-year-old flicked it over the defender and turned to send a powerful right-foot volley past goal keeper Kevin Trapp into the top left-hand corner.

Muller had a goal ruled offside before the break but Lewandowski got his second on 66 minutes.

Mario Gotze's shot was blocked by Makoto Hasebe but the ball fell kindly for Lewandowski, who headed home.

Muller then scored a half-volley from a tight angle to complete a comfortable victory for Pep Guardiola's side.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-4-3

  • 23Reina
  • 13Ferreira de SouzaSubstituted forBadstuberat 84'minutes
  • 3Alonso
  • 4Costa SantosBooked at 3mins
  • 30Weiser
  • 21LahmSubstituted forGaudinoat 78'minutes
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forRodeat 70'minutes
  • 18Bernat
  • 25Müller
  • 19Götze
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 1Neuer
  • 16Gaudino
  • 20Rode
  • 28Badstuber

Frankfurt

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Trapp
  • 22Chandler
  • 17MadlungBooked at 35mins
  • 23Soares de OliveiraSubstituted forIgnjovskiat 73'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 6Oczipka
  • 16AignerSubstituted forPiazonat 71'minutes
  • 21StenderaBooked at 66mins
  • 20Hasebe
  • 9Seferovic
  • 11ValdezSubstituted forInuiat 71'minutes
  • 28Kittel

Substitutes

  • 8Inui
  • 18Flum
  • 19Piazon
  • 25Medojevic
  • 27Ignjovski
  • 30Wiedwald
  • 31Kinsombi
Referee:
Markus Schmidt
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home19
Away4
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home14
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.

  3. Post update

    Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Marc Stendera (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  5. Booking

    Aleksandar Ignjovski (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandar Ignjovski (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  8. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Sebastian Rode tries a through ball, but Xabi Alonso is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mario Götze.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Holger Badstuber replaces Rafinha.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München).

  12. Post update

    Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 0. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mitchell Weiser.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München).

  15. Post update

    Sonny Kittel (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Gianluca Gaudino replaces Philipp Lahm.

  18. Post update

    Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Marc Stendera (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th April 2015

  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich3FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0
  • MainzMainz 052B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen3
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach3B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1
  • SchalkeFC Schalke 040FreiburgSC Freiburg0
  • PaderbornSC Paderborn 072AugsburgFC Augsburg1
  • HamburgHamburg SV0WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg2

Top Stories