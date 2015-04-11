Real Madrid 3-0 Eibar

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ronalo now has 301 goals for Real Madrid since signing from Manchester United in 2009

Real two points behind leaders Barca

Ronaldo scores seventh goal in three games

Eibar 14th in La Liga

Real Madrid moved closer to league leaders Barcelona after a comfortable victory against Eibar.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 38th league goal of the season with a fortuitous free-kick after a mistake by goalkeeper Xabier Irureta.

On-loan striker Javier Hernandez then ended his goal drought with a header before Jese Rodriguez added a third.

Barcelona threw away a two-goal lead to draw at Sevilla, going two points ahead of Real with seven games remaining.

Real Madrid play neighbours Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League's quarter-final on Tuesday.

The European champions were without Gareth Bale due to injury and midfielders Toni Kroos and James Rodriguez who missed the match through suspension.

Remaining La Liga games BARCELONA REAL MADRID Valencia (home) 18 April Malaga (home) 18 April Espanyol (away) 25 April Celta Vigo (away) 26 April Getafe (home) 28 April Almeria (home) 29 April Cordoba (away)2 May Sevilla (away) 2 May Real Sociedad (home)10 May Valencia (home) 10 May Atletico Madrid (away)17 May Espanyol (away) 17 May Deportivo La Coruna (home) 24 May Getafe (home) 24 May

Manager Carlo Ancelotti handed a start to Hernandez, only the Mexican's second since joining Madrid in September.

Ronaldo, who had a yellow card and a ban overturned by the Spanish football federation, opened the scoring after 21 minutes - his eighth in four games.

The Ballon d'Or winner's free-kick struck from 25 yards caught out Eibar goalkeeper Irureta as it bounced in front and then over him into the goal.

Hernandez then scored his first goal since October as he connected with Alvaro Arbeloa's cross to put a glancing header to the far post.

Jese then wrapped up the victory with a strike from the edge of the area, eight minutes from time.

Hernandez scored his fourth league goal for Real Madrid

Jese scored his first league goal of the season in his first start