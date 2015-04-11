Real Madrid 3-0 Eibar

Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Eibar 0.
- Real two points behind leaders Barca
- Ronaldo scores seventh goal in three games
- Eibar 14th in La Liga
Real Madrid moved closer to league leaders Barcelona after a comfortable victory against Eibar.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 38th league goal of the season with a fortuitous free-kick after a mistake by goalkeeper Xabier Irureta.
On-loan striker Javier Hernandez then ended his goal drought with a header before Jese Rodriguez added a third.
Barcelona threw away a two-goal lead to draw at Sevilla, going two points ahead of Real with seven games remaining.
Real Madrid play neighbours Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League's quarter-final on Tuesday.
The European champions were without Gareth Bale due to injury and midfielders Toni Kroos and James Rodriguez who missed the match through suspension.
|Remaining La Liga games
|BARCELONA
|REAL MADRID
|Valencia (home) 18 April
|Malaga (home) 18 April
|Espanyol (away) 25 April
|Celta Vigo (away) 26 April
|Getafe (home) 28 April
|Almeria (home) 29 April
|Cordoba (away)2 May
|Sevilla (away) 2 May
|Real Sociedad (home)10 May
|Valencia (home) 10 May
|Atletico Madrid (away)17 May
|Espanyol (away) 17 May
|Deportivo La Coruna (home) 24 May
|Getafe (home) 24 May
Manager Carlo Ancelotti handed a start to Hernandez, only the Mexican's second since joining Madrid in September.
Ronaldo, who had a yellow card and a ban overturned by the Spanish football federation, opened the scoring after 21 minutes - his eighth in four games.
The Ballon d'Or winner's free-kick struck from 25 yards caught out Eibar goalkeeper Irureta as it bounced in front and then over him into the goal.
Hernandez then scored his first goal since October as he connected with Alvaro Arbeloa's cross to put a glancing header to the far post.
Jese then wrapped up the victory with a strike from the edge of the area, eight minutes from time.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Navas
- 17Arbeloa
- 2Varane
- 4RamosSubstituted forPepeat 64'minutes
- 12MarceloSubstituted forNachoat 65'minutes
- 19ModricSubstituted forBorgesat 61'minutes
- 24Illarramendi
- 23Isco
- 20Rodríguez Ruiz
- 14Hernández
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Casillas
- 3Pepe
- 9Benzema
- 15Carvajal
- 16Borges
- 18Nacho
- 37Muñoz Jiménez
Eibar
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Iruretagoiena Aranzamendi
- 16Castellano Castro
- 4Añibarro
- 22Rodríguez Navas
- 17Vilá RosellóBooked at 41mins
- 12Fernández Fernández
- 14García CarrilloSubstituted forBoatengat 77'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 7Capa
- 21Berjón PérezSubstituted forArruabarrenaat 45'minutesBooked at 49mins
- 23Lara Grande
- 20Del Moral FernandezSubstituted forPiovaccariat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ekiza
- 10Arruabarrena
- 15Lekic
- 18Boateng
- 19Piovaccari
- 24Minero Fernandez
- 25Jiménez Merlo
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 73,965
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Eibar 0.
Post update
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Borja (Eibar).
Post update
Asier Illarramendi (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Borja (Eibar).
Post update
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Post update
Dídac Vilá (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Eibar 0. Jesé (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Post update
Dídac Vilá (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Derek Boateng (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Derek Boateng (Eibar).
Post update
Foul by Álvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid).
Post update
Ander Capa (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Asier Illarramendi (Real Madrid).
Post update
Mikel Arruabarrena (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.