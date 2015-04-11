Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid3EibarEibar0

Real Madrid 3-0 Eibar

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronalo now has 301 goals for Real Madrid since signing from Manchester United in 2009
  • Real two points behind leaders Barca
  • Ronaldo scores seventh goal in three games
  • Eibar 14th in La Liga

Real Madrid moved closer to league leaders Barcelona after a comfortable victory against Eibar.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 38th league goal of the season with a fortuitous free-kick after a mistake by goalkeeper Xabier Irureta.

On-loan striker Javier Hernandez then ended his goal drought with a header before Jese Rodriguez added a third.

Barcelona threw away a two-goal lead to draw at Sevilla, going two points ahead of Real with seven games remaining.

Real Madrid play neighbours Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League's quarter-final on Tuesday.

The European champions were without Gareth Bale due to injury and midfielders Toni Kroos and James Rodriguez who missed the match through suspension.

Remaining La Liga games
BARCELONAREAL MADRID
Valencia (home) 18 AprilMalaga (home) 18 April
Espanyol (away) 25 AprilCelta Vigo (away) 26 April
Getafe (home) 28 AprilAlmeria (home) 29 April
Cordoba (away)2 MaySevilla (away) 2 May
Real Sociedad (home)10 MayValencia (home) 10 May
Atletico Madrid (away)17 MayEspanyol (away) 17 May
Deportivo La Coruna (home) 24 MayGetafe (home) 24 May

Manager Carlo Ancelotti handed a start to Hernandez, only the Mexican's second since joining Madrid in September.

Ronaldo, who had a yellow card and a ban overturned by the Spanish football federation, opened the scoring after 21 minutes - his eighth in four games.

The Ballon d'Or winner's free-kick struck from 25 yards caught out Eibar goalkeeper Irureta as it bounced in front and then over him into the goal.

Hernandez then scored his first goal since October as he connected with Alvaro Arbeloa's cross to put a glancing header to the far post.

Jese then wrapped up the victory with a strike from the edge of the area, eight minutes from time.

Javier Hernandez
Hernandez scored his fourth league goal for Real Madrid
Jese
Jese scored his first league goal of the season in his first start

