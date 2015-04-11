Malaga 2-2 Atletico Madrid

Match ends, Málaga 2, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Antoine Griezmann scored twice to salvage a draw for Atletico Madrid against Malaga in La Liga.
The result leaves Atletico nine points behind leaders Barcelona while Valencia, who play on Monday, are four points behind the defending champions.
French forward Griezmann opened the scoring before team-mate Fernando Torres headed into his own goal.
Samuel Garcia put Malaga ahead with 20 minutes to go but Griezmann got the equaliser seven minutes later.
Atletico play neighbours Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.
They were gifted the opening goal as Malaga keeper Carlos Kameni flapped at a long throw by Jesus Gamez and Griezmann was handed a simple tap-in.
Torres then scored an own goal after heading in a corner just before half-time.
Garcia chipped Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak before Griezmann responded with a clinical finish to score from the edge of the six-yard area after Malaga failed to clear the ball.
Line-ups
Malaga
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kameni
- 18Rosales
- 21Sánchez
- 3Pena de OliveiraBooked at 78mins
- 19Boka
- 30DarderBooked at 67mins
- 14García del Pozo
- 7García Sánchez
- 2N AmrabatSubstituted forGuerra Rodríguezat 90+2'minutes
- 29Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forRicardo Hortaat 84'minutes
- 11JuanmiSubstituted forTissoneat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Guerra Rodríguez
- 10Ricardo Horta
- 12Tissone
- 13Ochoa
- 15Angeleri
- 17Barbosa Valente
- 23Torres
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 20Torres Belén
- 24Giménez de Vargas
- 23MirandaBooked at 85mins
- 18Gámez
- 10TuranSubstituted forGracia Calmacheat 79'minutes
- 14Fernández ArenasBooked at 28minsSubstituted forJiménezat 73'minutes
- 5Cardoso Mendes
- 6Koke
- 19TorresSubstituted forSaúlat 68'minutes
- 7GriezmannBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 1Moyá Rumbo
- 2Godín
- 3Siqueira
- 4Suárez
- 11Jiménez
- 17Saúl
- 22Gracia Calmache
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 24,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
