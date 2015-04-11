Close menu
Spanish La Liga
MalagaMalaga2Atl MadridAtlético Madrid2

Malaga 2-2 Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann has scored 18 league goals this season for Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann scored twice to salvage a draw for Atletico Madrid against Malaga in La Liga.

The result leaves Atletico nine points behind leaders Barcelona while Valencia, who play on Monday, are four points behind the defending champions.

French forward Griezmann opened the scoring before team-mate Fernando Torres headed into his own goal.

Samuel Garcia put Malaga ahead with 20 minutes to go but Griezmann got the equaliser seven minutes later.

Atletico play neighbours Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

They were gifted the opening goal as Malaga keeper Carlos Kameni flapped at a long throw by Jesus Gamez and Griezmann was handed a simple tap-in.

Torres then scored an own goal after heading in a corner just before half-time.

Garcia chipped Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak before Griezmann responded with a clinical finish to score from the edge of the six-yard area after Malaga failed to clear the ball.

Line-ups

Malaga

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kameni
  • 18Rosales
  • 21Sánchez
  • 3Pena de OliveiraBooked at 78mins
  • 19Boka
  • 30DarderBooked at 67mins
  • 14García del Pozo
  • 7García Sánchez
  • 2N AmrabatSubstituted forGuerra Rodríguezat 90+2'minutes
  • 29Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forRicardo Hortaat 84'minutes
  • 11JuanmiSubstituted forTissoneat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Guerra Rodríguez
  • 10Ricardo Horta
  • 12Tissone
  • 13Ochoa
  • 15Angeleri
  • 17Barbosa Valente
  • 23Torres

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 20Torres Belén
  • 24Giménez de Vargas
  • 23MirandaBooked at 85mins
  • 18Gámez
  • 10TuranSubstituted forGracia Calmacheat 79'minutes
  • 14Fernández ArenasBooked at 28minsSubstituted forJiménezat 73'minutes
  • 5Cardoso Mendes
  • 6Koke
  • 19TorresSubstituted forSaúlat 68'minutes
  • 7GriezmannBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 1Moyá Rumbo
  • 2Godín
  • 3Siqueira
  • 4Suárez
  • 11Jiménez
  • 17Saúl
  • 22Gracia Calmache
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
24,500

Match Stats

Home TeamMalagaAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Málaga 2, Atlético de Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Málaga 2, Atlético de Madrid 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Málaga. Javi Guerra replaces Nordin Amrabat.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Málaga. Fernando Tissone tries a through ball, but Nordin Amrabat is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Recio (Málaga) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Horta.

  6. Booking

    Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Ricardo Horta (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Booking

    Miranda (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Miranda (Atlético de Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Nordin Amrabat (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Málaga. Ricardo Horta replaces Samu Castillejo.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergi Darder (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Málaga. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nordin Amrabat (Málaga) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arthur Boka.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Arthur Boka (Málaga) left footed shot from long range on the left is too high.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Cani (Atlético de Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Weligton (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nordin Amrabat (Málaga) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Samuel.

