Malaga 2-2 Atletico Madrid

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Antoine Griezmann has scored 18 league goals this season for Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann scored twice to salvage a draw for Atletico Madrid against Malaga in La Liga.

The result leaves Atletico nine points behind leaders Barcelona while Valencia, who play on Monday, are four points behind the defending champions.

French forward Griezmann opened the scoring before team-mate Fernando Torres headed into his own goal.

Samuel Garcia put Malaga ahead with 20 minutes to go but Griezmann got the equaliser seven minutes later.

Atletico play neighbours Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

They were gifted the opening goal as Malaga keeper Carlos Kameni flapped at a long throw by Jesus Gamez and Griezmann was handed a simple tap-in.

Torres then scored an own goal after heading in a corner just before half-time.

Garcia chipped Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak before Griezmann responded with a clinical finish to score from the edge of the six-yard area after Malaga failed to clear the ball.