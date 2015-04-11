Close menu
Spanish La Liga
SevillaSevilla2BarcelonaBarcelona2

Sevilla 2-2 Barcelona

By Tim OscroftBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi v Sevilla
Barcelona are only two points ahead of Real Madrid in La Liga
  • Neymar ends goalless run
  • Sevilla battle back and stay fifth
  • Barca fail to make it 10 straight wins
  • Sevilla remain unbeaten at home

Barcelona threw away a two-goal lead and were held to a draw by battling Sevilla in La Liga.

Substitute Kevin Gameiro's goal six minutes from time capped a fine comeback from the home side.

Lionel Messi put the league leaders ahead with a superb curled goal, with Neymar doubling the lead from a free-kick.

Ever Banega then pulled one back and Gameiro's equaliser means Barca are only two points ahead of Real Madrid.

Real had moved to within a point of Barca with their comfortable 3-0 win over Eibar earlier in the day.

Lionel Messi

Sevilla's spirited fightback did not look likely during an opening 30 minutes where Barca, chasing the La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble, were close to their best.

Messi struck when Sevilla defender Benoit Tremoulinas allowed the Argentine too much space, cutting back onto his left foot before bending his shot just inside the post for his 34th goal of the season.

Neymar doubled the lead with a near-perfect free-kick that curled over the wall into the top corner and beyond static goalkeeper Rico Gonzalez. Barca's Brazilian forward has ended a run of seven La Liga games without a goal.

Banega's firm shot from outside the area reduced the arrears when Barca keeper Claudio Bravo pushed the Argentine midfielder's effort onto the post and into the bottom corner.

Remaining La Liga games
BARCELONAREAL MADRID
Valencia (home) 18 AprilMalaga (home) 18 April
Espanyol (away) 25 AprilCelta Vigo (away) 26 April
Getafe (home) 28 AprilAlmeria (home) 29 April
Cordoba (away)2 MaySevilla (away) 2 May
Real Sociedad (home)10 MayValencia (home) 10 May
Atletico Madrid (away)17 MayEspanyol (away) 17 May
Deportivo La Coruna (home) 24 MayGetafe (home) 24 May

Sevilla were determined to preserve their unbeaten record this season at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium and they kept pressing for an equaliser after the break.

Carlos Arturo Bacca, top scorer for his club, wasted a good chance to draw level by shooting over the bar, but Barca's Luis Suarez did likewise and also badly mis-hit another chance to increase his side's lead.

The open nature of the game continued and Sevilla were level when Gameiro, who had replaced Bacca, was free at the far post to convert Aleix Vidal's pinpoint low cross to salvage a fully deserved point for his fifth-placed side.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique: "We had a great first half except for five minutes when we fell apart.

"The second half was more balanced, no team was superior and we made one mistake.

"We had the feeling that we could get the third goal but also give up one. And we conceded that goal in a way that we didn't think would happen - our own error.

"When Xavi came in we looked to be in control of the game, we had the ball and more options inside with Andres Iniesta, but we had a tough time maintaining longer possessions."

Barcelona
Barca had looked good value for what would have been a 10th win in a row in all competitions
Ever Banega
Ever Banega's goal was just his second since joining Sevilla from Valencia last August
Kevin Gameiro
Kevin Gameiro had been on the pitch for around 10 minutes when he struck to help preserve Sevilla's unbeaten home record

Line-ups

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 29Rico
  • 23Andújar Moreno
  • 21Martín Pareja
  • 6Carrico Martins
  • 2Trémoulinas
  • 4KrychowiakBooked at 29mins
  • 19BanegaBooked at 57mins
  • 22Vidal Parreu
  • 12IborraBooked at 46minsSubstituted forMbiaat 70'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 20Machín PérezSubstituted forReyesat 70'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 9BaccaSubstituted forGameiroat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Navarro Corbacho
  • 5Figueiras
  • 7Gameiro
  • 10Reyes
  • 17D Suárez
  • 25Mbia
  • 33Soria Solís

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Bravo
  • 22Alves da Silva
  • 3PiquéBooked at 62mins
  • 24Mathieu
  • 18Alba
  • 4Rakitic
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 61mins
  • 8IniestaSubstituted forPedroat 86'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9Suárez
  • 11NeymarSubstituted forHernándezat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 6Hernández
  • 7Pedro
  • 12Rafinha
  • 14Mascherano
  • 15Bartra
  • 21Correia
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
40,355

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home11
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home23
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Sevilla 2, Barcelona 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Sevilla 2, Barcelona 2.

  3. Post update

    Pedro (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Coke (FC Sevilla).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dani Alves (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Xavi following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Stéphane Mbia (FC Sevilla).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aleix Vidal.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Pedro replaces Andrés Iniesta.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! FC Sevilla 2, Barcelona 2. Kevin Gameiro (FC Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix Vidal following a fast break.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Dani Alves tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

  14. Booking

    Stéphane Mbia (FC Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Stéphane Mbia (FC Sevilla).

  17. Post update

    Offside, FC Sevilla. Stéphane Mbia tries a through ball, but Coke is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Corner, FC Sevilla. Conceded by Dani Alves.

  19. Post update

    Corner, FC Sevilla. Conceded by Xavi.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reyes (FC Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

