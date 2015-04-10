Last updated on .From the section Football

James Chester qualifies for Wales through his Rhyl-born mother and has won five caps

Defender James Chester says Wales are in a strong position to qualify for the Euro 2016 finals, which would be a "massive" achievement.

Hull City's Chester, 25, missed the 3-0 win in Israel because of a shoulder injury but has now fully recovered.

Wales topped Group B after beating Israel but are now second on goal difference behind Belgium, who they face at home in June.

"I think it would be disappointing if we didn't [qualify]," he said.

"I think if we pick up points in the home games that we've got, then I think that should put us where we want to be."

Chris Coleman's side have won three and drawn two of their five qualifiers so far and Chester played in the opening four games before getting injured.

After hosting Belgium in Cardiff on 12 June, they face Cyprus away on 3 September and host Israel three days later, before games against Bosnia-Hercegovina away and home to Andorra in October.

Chester, who was replaced by West Ham's James Collins in Israel, says reaching next year's finals in France is achievable.

"I think it's more of a reality now than it was at the start of the campaign, the group looked quite difficult but Bosnia haven't performed to how you would expect," Chester told BBC Radio Humberside.

"To beat Israel in the last game was huge.

"We've got ourselves up there in a huge position and to play in a European competition would be something massive, and something I never even dreamt of as a lad."

Chester dislocated a shoulder in an aerial challenge with compatriot Collins during Hull's 3-0 defeat to West Ham United in January and failed to recover for the Israel game.

The Warrington-born player, who made his Wales debut against Netherlands in June 2014, watched the game in Haifa as a TV pundit.

"I originally thought I'd be back well in time to be played in that game [Israel]," Chester said.

"It was difficult to miss out, especially coming off a Belgium game which feels a long time ago now, but the result the lads got was better than what I could hope for."