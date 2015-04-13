Last updated on .From the section Football

Tony Vance's side have won just two of their last eight matches

Guernsey FC have underachieved this season according to manager Tony Vance.

The Green Lions went down 1-0 at home to Hythe Town in their penultimate game at Footes Lane to stay 10th in the Isthmian League Division One South.

"We had some good possession but didn't do the right things to break them down and when we did break them down we weren't ruthless enough," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"That's why we've finished where we have, we've underachieved this season."

Guernsey made the end-of-season play-offs last season, but struggled with injuries this term and went through a period of two league wins in 14 games between mid-September and mid-December.

"The first year we got into the play-offs, and deserved to, but maybe it's a case of being new to the league and people didn't understand our style of football and we hit the ground running," Vance said.

"This year people know a little bit about us so we've got to be cuter and cleverer and better."