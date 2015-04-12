Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Everton were relegated from Women's Super League One last season

Everton progressed to the Women's FA Cup semi-finals after beating third-tier side Charlton 4-3 on penalties.

Ellie Steward put Women's Super League Two side Everton ahead with just two minutes of normal time left.

But Nikita Whinnett struck for the lowest-ranked side left in the competition to force extra time.

Simone Magill later netted the decisive penalty to seal the Toffees' place in the last four after Charlton failed to find the net with two of their efforts.

Everton, last year's losing finalists, are the only side from outside the top-flight to progress to the last four, as fellow WSL 2 side Aston Villa were beaten 5-1 by Notts County in their quarter-final.

The defeat was Charlton's first in any competition since 2 November, with the side from the Southern Division of the Women's Premier League previously unbeaten in 17 games.