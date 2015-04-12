Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jill Scott scored her first goal of the season

Manchester City reached the FA Women's Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 win over Birmingham City at the Academy Stadium.

Toni Duggan opened the scoring when she latched onto the rebound after Natasha Harding hit the crossbar.

Nikita Parris doubled the lead in the second half, volleying in Isobel Christiansen's floated free-kick.

Birmingham substitute Coral Jade-Haines pulled a goal back from close range, before Jill Scott put City out of reach with three minutes remaining.

Midfielder Scott slipped the ball though Birmingham keeper Becky Spencer's legs to seal her side's victory and a place in the last four of the competition.

Manchester City captain Jill Scott:

"I'm really happy, we said that we wanted to get through, that was always the aim.

"If it was scrappy we didn't care as long as we got through. We got the ball down and played very well and we're pleased our name is in the hat.

"Last season I said I wanted to try and add more goals to my game and that's my first of the season so hopefully I can build on that. There could have been a few more goals really."