Manchester United form not a surprise - Vincent Kompany

Manchester United v Manchester City Date: Sunday, 12 April Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live build-up and commentary on BBC Radio 5 live from 15:00 BST and live text commentary online

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany says Manchester United have regained their desire to win the derby.

City travel to Old Trafford on Sunday, having won the last five meetings between the rivals.

Defender Kompany, 29, told Football Focus he believes Louis Van Gaal's side will be desperate to end that run.

"For a long time I felt we wanted it more, but I think they've been hurt pretty badly and they'll want it just as much now," the Belgian said.

"They have their games against Liverpool, which are very important to them. For us, this is the most important game.

"In previous years I think we wanted it more but things change."

Fourth-placed City, who are one point behind United in third, have won twice in their last seven matches and have only a slim hope of retaining their Premier League title.

United last won the Premier League under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 but finished seventh last season with David Moyes in charge for most of the campaign.

The Red Devils spent £150m in the summer and Moyes' successor Louis Van Gaal has re-established the team in the top four.

"I thought we were the big spenders in Manchester but that's changed over the years," Kompany said.

"They have good players, a good manager and a club with history. It was never going to be too long before they got back in there.

"The league's got a lot tougher since they won it last. It's only going to get more tough. I don't think there'll be any team dominating any more. It'll be difficult."

The average age of City's starting line-up for the most recent defeat against Crystal Palace was 29 years and six months but Kompany rejected the suggestion that fatigue had contributed to the team's poor recent form.

"The world champions in 2006 [Italy] were the oldest team in the tournament," Kompany said.

"There always needs to be a story to explain something and in this case it's the obvious thing to point out. Next year, we'll be doing well and people will be saying it's because we have a lot of experience. It's completely irrelevant."

City manager Pellegrini admitted: "It has not been a good season. It was not so bad until the end of 2014, when we were top of the table and also had the FA Cup and Champions League.

"But in the last three months we have thrown it into the garbage."