Luuk De Jong took his tally to 17 goals in 28 league matches for PSV

PSV Eindhoven could win their 22nd Dutch league title and their first since 2008 on Saturday, after beating PEC Zwolle 3-1.

Maikel van der Werff levelled for PEC Zwolle following Georginio Wijnaldum's opener.

But goals from Joshua Brenet and ex-Newcastle loanee Luuk de Jong moved Phillip Cocu's team 13 points clear at the top of Eredivisie.

PSV will be champions if Ajax lose to Heracles Almelo on Saturday.