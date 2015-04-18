Match ends, Brentford 2, Bolton Wanderers 2.
Brentford 2-2 Bolton Wanderers
Brentford's Championship play-off hopes took a hit as Bolton twice came from behind to draw at Griffin Park.
Emile Heskey wasted an early chance for the visitors and he was punished by Alex Pritchard following a Bees' break.
Adam Le Fondre turned the ball beyond David Button to equalise, but the home side were back in front before the break after Jonathon Douglas' header.
Brentford pushed for a third, but an error at the back let in Mark Davies, who rolled the ball into an empty net.
The Bees leapfrogged Wolves, who drew at home to Ipswich in the day's early kick-off, but remained three points behind the Tractor Boys, who have a superior goal difference.
Bolton, who have secured Championship football for next season, remain in 17th position.
The visitors began on the front-foot and Heskey, one-on-one with goalkeeper Button, should have given them an early lead but his shot went wide of the upright.
Brentford then took the lead in the 35th minute with a speedy counter-attack from Alan Judge, who played in Spurs loanee Pritchard at the back post for this 11th of the season.
Button produced a superb fingertip save to deny Giles Coke's low shot, but the Trotters equalised four minutes later with Le Fondre's calm finish inside the far post.
In a relentless finish to the half, Andre Gray's shot cannoned against the woodwork, before Judge's cross found Douglas in the area and his looping header back across the keeper put the home side ahead.
Brentford piled on the pressure early in the second half but failed to create any clear-cut chances.
James Tarkowski's short back-pass then left goalkeeper Button scrambling and Davies nicked it off him before slotting into an open goal for Bolton's second equaliser of the match.
Brentford boss Mark Warburton: "We looked good going in at half-time and we'd worked hard to force the game on the front foot. After the break, the loose ball has cost us and we were a little bit sloppy in the final pass, perhaps because the players wanted to force the game a little too much.
"There will be a lot more twists and turns this season. We are far from disappointed because we can still get 78 points this season and if we do, then who knows what might happen?"
Bolton boss Neil Lennon on suspending Neil Danns and Barry Bannan after an alleged bust-up at the team hotel: "I am not a massive disciplinarian but we set standards at the club and discourage players from going out and socialising.
"I am disappointed with their behaviour - they fell short of what is required of them and have been suspended, but I'm in a good mood today so we'll see how long it's for."
Line-ups
Brentford
- 27Button
- 10Odubajo
- 6Dean
- 26Tarkowski
- 3Bidwell
- 8DouglasBooked at 90mins
- 20Diagouraga
- 23Jota
- 18JudgeSubstituted forToralat 79'minutes
- 21PritchardSubstituted forDallasat 61'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 19GraySubstituted forSmithat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Craig
- 12McCormack
- 15Dallas
- 16Bonham
- 17Toral
- 24Smith
- 35Udumaga
Bolton
- 1Bogdan
- 41ThrelkeldBooked at 37minsSubstituted forJankoat 80'minutes
- 14Dervite
- 54McCarthyBooked at 6mins
- 3MoxeySubstituted forDaviesat 42'minutes
- 5Ream
- 7FeeneyBooked at 88mins
- 52WalkerBooked at 66mins
- 51CokeSubstituted forGudjohnsenat 67'minutes
- 9Le Fondre
- 19Heskey
Substitutes
- 16Davies
- 17Trotter
- 20Costa Rocha
- 22Gudjohnsen
- 24Lonergan
- 27Twardzik
- 47Janko
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 11,874
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
