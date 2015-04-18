Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Oxford United 3.
Tranmere Rovers 0-3 Oxford United
Tranmere remain rooted to the foot of the Football League after Oxford recorded a thumping away win.
The visitors took the lead in the second half when Sam Long's cross was headed home by West Brom loanee Kemar Roofe in the 51st minute.
It was 2-0 a minute later when Alex MacDonald set up Danny Rose.
Marc Laird and Jason Koumas went close for the hosts but Roofe's second, from Danny Hylton's pass, meant it was another miserable day for Rovers fans.
Tranmere have now failed to score in their last four league games but are still just two points off safety.
Oxford are unbeaten in their last six matches.
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Williams
- 2Holmes
- 5Ihiekwe
- 12Donacien
- 17TaylorSubstituted forHillat 71'minutes
- 31Myrie-WilliamsSubstituted forKoumasat 61'minutes
- 4Power
- 22Jennings
- 10GreenSubstituted forLairdat 61'minutes
- 9Odejayi
- 34Hume
Substitutes
- 8Koumas
- 14Laird
- 16Stockton
- 18Dugdale
- 25Hill
- 26Brezovan
- 29Donnelly
Oxford Utd
- 18Ashdown
- 22Long
- 33Dunkley
- 6Wright
- 3SkarzBooked at 83mins
- 11MacDonaldSubstituted forHawtinat 89'minutes
- 19Collins
- 14Ruffels
- 7Rose
- 29RoofeSubstituted forHobanat 75'minutes
- 10HyltonSubstituted forRobertsat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Clarke
- 5Mullins
- 9Hoban
- 15O'Dowda
- 16Whing
- 31Roberts
- 32Hawtin
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 5,777
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home10
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Oxford United 3.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Danny Rose.
Attempt saved. James Roberts (Oxford United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. James Roberts (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers).
Danny Rose (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Aidan Hawtin replaces Alexander MacDonald.
Marc Laird (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Roberts (Oxford United).
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Sam Long.
Janoi Donacien (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh Ruffels (Oxford United).
Foul by Max Power (Tranmere Rovers).
Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Iain Hume (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Ruffels (Oxford United).
Booking
Joe Skarz (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Owain Williams.
Attempt saved. Pat Hoban (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Danny Holmes (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Jake Wright.
Attempt missed. Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. James Roberts replaces Danny Hylton.
Kayode Odejayi (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Wright (Oxford United).
Danny Holmes (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Hylton (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Pat Hoban replaces Kemar Roofe.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Matthew Hill replaces Rob Taylor.
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Oxford United) right footed shot from long range on the right is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Oxford United 3. Kemar Roofe (Oxford United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Danny Hylton.
Foul by Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
Michael Collins (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Danny Holmes.
Attempt missed. Kayode Odejayi (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danny Hylton (Oxford United).