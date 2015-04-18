Tranmere Rovers 0-3 Oxford United

Tranmere remain rooted to the foot of the Football League after Oxford recorded a thumping away win.

The visitors took the lead in the second half when Sam Long's cross was headed home by West Brom loanee Kemar Roofe in the 51st minute.

It was 2-0 a minute later when Alex MacDonald set up Danny Rose.

Marc Laird and Jason Koumas went close for the hosts but Roofe's second, from Danny Hylton's pass, meant it was another miserable day for Rovers fans.

Tranmere have now failed to score in their last four league games but are still just two points off safety.

Oxford are unbeaten in their last six matches.