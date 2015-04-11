Saturday's Scottish gossip

Last updated on .From the section Football

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland are jeopardising a possible place in Pot Two for the World Cup draw in July by playing a friendly against Qatar since even a win could see their ranking fall due to the opposition's low standing. (Herald)

Assistant manager John Collins believes Celtic are good enough to get through to the Champions League group stage next season, saying "we are in a much better place than we were nine months ago". (Various)

Celtic midfielder Stefan Johansen says a domestic treble is his main aim this season and would outshine the personal accolade of SPFA Player of the Year, for which he is a leading contender. (Various)

Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds is backing team-mate Adam Rooney for the top player prize, with the striker having 25 goals to his name so far. (Various)

Crowd disturbances during the Dundee derby could result in parts of Dens Park being closed for Celtic's upcoming visit. (Daily Express)

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong is backing former manager Jackie McNamara to come through a rough period at Tannadice. (Sun)

Having gone six games without a win, midfielder Ross Draper says it would be remarkable if Inverness CT had not had a blip in form over a great season. (Various)

Partick Thistle defender Frederic Frans admits he is surprised that the Jags could be dragged into the relegation play-off mix. (Daily Express)

And Thistle manager Alan Archibald reckons it may take a record top-flight points haul for the club to stay up. (Daily Record)

Hamilton Accies midfielder Darian Mackinnon says every player at the club is playing for his future over the remaining matches of a season that started so brightly but is fizzling out after 12 games without a win. (Daily Record)

Hearts defender Alim Ozturk says there will be extra motivation for the Edinburgh derby tomorrow since Hibs have chosen not to provide a guard of honour for the Championship champions. (Various)

Striker Kenny Miller has put contract talks on hold as he concentrates on winning promotion with Rangers. (Various)

Former chairman Alastair Johnston is warning Rangers they may have to abandon the club crest and design a new one to circumvent a trademark battle with shareholder Mike Ashley. (Daily Record)

Dumbarton boss Ian Murray thinks the Premiership side will prevail in the play-off final, saying the team from the Championship will be too tired mentally and physically. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Rocks' hopes of a top five finish in the BBL suffered a huge knock following a 92-80 loss at Worcester Wolves last night. (Various)