Irish Cup finalists Glentoran and Portadown played out a disappointing draw in Saturday's league clash at the Oval.

Portadown's best early effort came from Jordan Lyttle whose back post header was saved by Elliott Morris.

The Glens keeper was soon in action again as he sprinted out to thwart Gary Twigg after Peter Mahon's through ball.

In the second half Ports keeper Billy Brennan made a superb reaction save from Danny McKee.

Portadown striker Twigg should have scored from just a few yards out following Chris Casement's cross but he shot against the upright.

"It was a difficult pitch to play on - hopefully before the cup final we can get it into a bit of shape," said Glentoran manager Eddie Patterson.

"There were few chances. Overall, there was no much to talk about."

