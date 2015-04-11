Last updated on .From the section Football

Ballymena's victory at Drumahoe condemned Institute to relegation

Institute have been relegated from the Irish Premiership after losing 2-1 to Ballymena United at Drumahoe.

The Londonderry club spent just one season in the top flight and won only four league matches, their last victory coming back in October.

Allan Teggart fired home a 41st-minute penalty but Stephen Curry levelled with a glancing header four minutes later.

A headed own goal from Mark Forker in the 50th minute secured Ballymena's fourth consecutive Premiership win.

The Sky Blues made a bright start as David Cushley drilled a free-kick just over the bar.

Robbie Hume blazed wide for the hosts, then Cushley saw another free-kick deflected over.

Teggart, restored to Glenn Ferguson's starting line-up, made no mistake from the spot after Matthew Tipton had been pushed inside the box.

Mark Forker directed the ball into the net for the decisive own goal.