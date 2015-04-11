Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Everton striker Arouna Kone has won 39 caps for Ivory Coast

Swansea boss Garry Monk says Everton's Arouna Kone should have been sent off during their 1-1 Premier League draw.

Kone was booked for clattering Federico Fernandez with his arm, leaving the Swansea defender with a bloody nose.

The Ivory Coast striker could also have been yellow-carded for a second-half foul on Jack Cork, but Monk thinks the first offence deserved a red.

"I think Kone was very lucky to stay on the pitch for that elbow on Federico," Monk said.

"He was very lucky to get away with that. The second one, we get yellows for that."

Swansea trailed 1-0 at half-time at Liberty Stadium after Aaron Lennon had put Everton ahead, but the hosts equalised in the second half through Jonjo Shelvey's penalty.

Referee Michael Oliver had several tricky decisions to make during the Swansea v Everton game

Referee Michael Oliver awarded the spot-kick after Everton right-back Seamus Coleman handled the ball as he fell over in a challenge with Swansea's Marvin Emnes.

Everton manager Roberto Martinez disagreed with Oliver's decision, adding that the earlier incident involving Kone and Cork put pressure on Oliver to award Swansea the penalty.

"I had a great view and he [Kone] slipped [while challenging Cork]," said Martinez.

"The crowd reacted in a manner which puts an extra pressure and I think that sort of pressure had something to say in the penalty decision."

Monk, who played alongside and under Martinez for Swansea, did not think Kone's challenges on Fernandez and Cork had any bearing on Oliver's subsequent decisions.

"I don't think it had anything to do with the decision for the penalty," said Monk.

"Marvin gets in front of him [Coleman] and he brings him [Emnes] down and handballs it, so it's two fouls in one.

"You can pick any foul you want."

Bafetimbi Gomis limped off in the 17th minute and the striker will have a scan on his hamstring on Monday to discover the severity of the problem.