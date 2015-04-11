Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Sunderland 1-4 Crystal Palace: Alan Pardew says Eagles played like Brazil

Crystal Palace's performance in their win at Sunderland was 'like watching Brazil', said Eagles boss Alan Pardew.

A hat-trick from Yannick Bolasie and a goal from Glenn Murray, his sixth in six games, gave Palace an easy 4-1 victory at the Stadium of Light.

Palace, 11th in the table, are aiming to finish in the top half of the Premier League for the first time.

"Our fans were singing 'it's like watching Brazil', and it was," 53-year-old Pardew told BBC Sport.

"We were terrific and we caused Sunderland a lot of problems.

"It was an emphatic win and the scoreline didn't even do us justice. We had so many chances and never looked in any danger."

Alan Pardew's record as Crystal Palace boss Played Won Drew Lost Goals Conceded 15 10 1 4 30 17 Results are from all competitions

Former Newcastle boss Pardew became Palace manager in January with the club in the bottom three.

But they have now won 10 of 15 matches in all competitions and eight in 12 in the Premier League.

"This performance won't get many headlines as we're mid-table but it was an outstanding performance," added Pardew.

"We were great and that's seven away wins out of our last eight games. At a professional level that's unbelievable."