Steve Bruce has been in charge of Hull since June 2012

Hull boss Steve Bruce is banking on his side's home form to save them from relegation from the Premier League.

The Tigers' 2-0 loss at Southampton left them only two points clear of the bottom three with six games to go - four of which are at the KC Stadium.

Bruce said: "We have to win a couple of them, in my opinion, and might have to do a bit more than that.

"At home we are difficult to play against and difficult to beat and there lies our big chance."

Four of Hull's six league wins this season have come at home but their remaining opponents on Humberside are Liverpool, Arsenal, Burnley and Manchester United.

Tigers' hunt for points in Premier League run-in Crystal Palace (A) 25 April Burnley (H) 9 May Liverpool (H) 28 April Tottenham (A) 16 May Arsenal (H) 4 May Man Utd (H) 24 May

The Tigers, just three points off bottom following Leicester's 3-2 win at West Bromwich Albion, have now not won in six games following their defeat at St Mary's Stadium, but Bruce remains optimistic.

He added: "There have been some good results for other teams but we have to stay with it and get something out of the next six games.

"We are all edgy and disappointed with where it is but I still remain positive that we can get out of trouble.

"We have got a lot to do but there are five or six still in it. Let's not forget that.

"We are finding it difficult but I'm still convinced we can beat three others. It'll be difficult but I still remain positive we can do it."