Wenger pleased with 'scrappy' win

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says beating leaders Chelsea in his side's next Premier League game might not be enough to put his team back in the title race.

The Gunners' 1-0 win over Burnley on Saturday means they are just four points behind Jose Mourinho's side, who come to Emirates Stadium on 26 April.

But Wenger said: "I don't think our game against Chelsea will decide the title - they have two games in hand.

"We still need a perfect run and a non-perfect run from them."

Gunning for it - Arsenal's Premier League run-in Chelsea (H) 26 April Manchester Utd (A) 17 May Hull (A) 4 May Sunderland (H) 20 May Swansea (H) 11 May West Brom (H) 24 May

Chelsea play QPR on Sunday and Manchester United next weekend before taking on the Gunners.

In the meantime Arsenal head to Wembley for their FA Cup semi-final against Reading looking to keep up their impressive form.

They have now won eight league games in a row and Wenger added: "We just have to keep going. We cannot master Chelsea's results, only our own.

"We want to keep winning of course because we have to look behind us as well."

Victory at Turf Moor moved Arsenal four points clear in the fight for second place, with the two teams immediately below them - Manchester United and Manchester City - facing each other on Sunday.

With six league games to go, the Gunners look almost certain of securing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification for an 18th consecutive season.

Arsenal have won eight successive Premier League wins since losing to Tottenham in the north London derby on 7 February

And rather than wondering whether Chelsea will slip up, Wenger says he is just focusing on continuing their winning form until the end of the campaign.

"I don't want to stop the run," Wenger said. "We have won 16 of our last 18 games in all competitions so we are consistent.

"I want to make sure we give absolutely everything to finish the season in a strong way, then we will see where we stand.

"There is a good attitude in the team and great quality too. I see it as a challenge for us not to forget how much it hurts to lose a game and keep focusing on winning the next one."