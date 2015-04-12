Close menu

Cardiff fans missed out on good display says boss Russell Slade

Last updated on .From the section Football

The empty seats in the away section at Elland Road were clear to see for the Leeds v Cardiff game
The empty seats in the away section at Elland Road were clear to see for the Leeds v Cardiff game

Boss Russell Slade says Cardiff put on a performance against Leeds United the Bluebirds fans would have been proud of - if there had been any at Elland Road.

Cardiff supporters boycotted the trip to Yorkshire, angry with their "derisory" 500-ticket allocation.

The fans missed seeing Cardiff put on a fine display to win 2-1.

"I was disappointed for our fans because they would have witnessed a really strong, aggressive performance and a good three points," Slade said.

"It was unfortunate that we had no supporters at the game. That's a first for me - usually there are at least two men and a dog!

"We set up some clear opportunities from open play and if we had taken those it would have been easier, but Peter Whittingham is a great threat with his delivery and we made good use of that."

Steve Morrison fired Cardiff into a 14th-minute lead but three minutes later Leeds academy product Kalvin Phillips scored on his home debut, punishing a slip by goalkeeper David Marshall.

Cardiff took a grip on the game after that, creating a host of chances and keeping Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri busy.

But the stopper's efforts proved in vain when Aron Gunnarsson pounced in a congested goalmouth to force home Cardiff's 62nd-minute winner.

"We wanted a response after the defeat to Bolton because until then we were making progress and were in decent form," Slade added.

"Monday was a bit of a blip and today we got the response we wanted.

"Our away form has been pleasing and if we can match that in our remaining home games it would be a good end to the season."

Top Stories