The empty seats in the away section at Elland Road were clear to see for the Leeds v Cardiff game

Boss Russell Slade says Cardiff put on a performance against Leeds United the Bluebirds fans would have been proud of - if there had been any at Elland Road.

Cardiff supporters boycotted the trip to Yorkshire, angry with their "derisory" 500-ticket allocation.

The fans missed seeing Cardiff put on a fine display to win 2-1.

"I was disappointed for our fans because they would have witnessed a really strong, aggressive performance and a good three points," Slade said.

"It was unfortunate that we had no supporters at the game. That's a first for me - usually there are at least two men and a dog!

"We set up some clear opportunities from open play and if we had taken those it would have been easier, but Peter Whittingham is a great threat with his delivery and we made good use of that."

Steve Morrison fired Cardiff into a 14th-minute lead but three minutes later Leeds academy product Kalvin Phillips scored on his home debut, punishing a slip by goalkeeper David Marshall.

Cardiff took a grip on the game after that, creating a host of chances and keeping Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri busy.

But the stopper's efforts proved in vain when Aron Gunnarsson pounced in a congested goalmouth to force home Cardiff's 62nd-minute winner.

"We wanted a response after the defeat to Bolton because until then we were making progress and were in decent form," Slade added.

"Monday was a bit of a blip and today we got the response we wanted.

"Our away form has been pleasing and if we can match that in our remaining home games it would be a good end to the season."