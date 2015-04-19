Manchester City 2-0 West Ham United

West Ham's James Collins scored his second Premier League own goal

Man City move seven points clear of fifth place

West Ham's Collins scores bizarre own goal

Aguero scores 20th league goal of campaign

Hammers have one win from past 12

Manchester City firmed up their grip on a top-four place as they beat West Ham to secure their first win in three Premier League games.

James Collins looped an attempted clearance from a Jesus Navas cross into his own net to give City the lead.

Navas set up Sergio Aguero to slot in a second after a slick counter-attack.

With the game won, City playmaker David Silva was carried off on a stretcher after being caught in the face by Cheikhou Kouyate's right elbow.

MOTD2 analysis Jason Roberts: "I remember times playing for Sam Allardyce when we put in performances like this one and we were hauled in at 6am the next day for training. At the moment, though, it looks like Allardyce is having a problem motivating his players. For me, that is a by-product of the uncertainty over his future." Read more: 'What has gone wrong for Big Sam?'

Silva appeared to be given oxygen as he received eight minutes of treatment prior to his departure in the 75th minute.

Before the game, City boss Manuel Pellegrini conceded he could be sacked if his team do not finish in the top four to claim a Champions League place for next season.

Pellegrini thoughts on 2-0 victory over West Ham

But while speculation about his future continues given their tame title defence, the chances of missing out on a place in Europe's elite club competition receded with this victory.

With five matches remaining, Pellegrini's side are seven points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and a point behind derby rivals Manchester United.

City looked a vastly improved team to the one that had lost four of their past six league games, and more like the side that beat West Ham on the final day of last season to claim the Premier League title.

The Hammers, meanwhile, have won just once in their past 12 games, with their last away league win coming on 2 December.

Sergio Aguero scored his 101st Manchester City goal in his 159th appearance for the club

From the outset, it seemed a question of how long West Ham could hold their dominant hosts at bay, and the answer was 18 minutes.

Navas swung in a low cross and, in attempting to clear the ball, West Ham centre-back Collins instead looped an effort over Adrian and into his own net.

It was 2-0 when Stewart Downing gave the ball away in the City half, the home side broke in lightning fashion and Aguero and Navas exchanged passes before the former slotted in.

'Gifted' goals frustrate Allardyce

The goal meant the Argentine was the first player to reach 20 Premier League goals this season.

Aguero had several chances to add to his tally, with one effort saved by the sprawling Adrian following an incisive move from Pellegrini's side.

West Ham had a late Kevin Nolan shot saved by Joe Hart, but they rarely threatened a comeback.

West Ham boss Sam Allardyce:

"The two goals we gifted them are pretty disappointing on the basis of how we conceded them.

"You can't make the mistakes we made and expect to get anything out of a game at Manchester City. We created our two best chances late on but can't seem to be as clinical as we used to be.

"The goal threat from us has not been as potent as we showed earlier on in the season."

Will West Ham boss Sam Allardyce (left) and Man City counterpart Manuel Pellegrini keep their jobs for next season?

There was an eight-minute delay to the game as Silva had treatment before being taken off on a stretcher

Yaya Toure reportedly called Pellegrini a "weak manager" before the game