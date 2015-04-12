BBC Sport - Premier League Kicks encouraging kids into football
PL Kicks encouraging kids into football
BBC Sport's Leon Mann visits Croydon to learn more about Crystal Palace's contribution to the Premier League's Kicks initiative and meet its most notable success.
Since 2006 the Kicks initiative has been helping to turn around the lives of youngsters in disadvantaged areas through football.
Match of the Day visits Premier League clubs around the country to learn more about the work they are doing in their local communities.