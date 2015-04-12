Sunday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic target Diego de Girolamo is poised to join Juventus in the summer when the 19-year-old striker's contract with Sheffield United expires. (The Sun On Sunday, print edition)

Hearts defender Danny Wilson has played down suggestions of interest from Celtic after the Scottish Premiership leaders' manager, Ronny Deila, suggested the former Rangers player was "on his radar". (The Sun On Sunday, print edition)

Israel midfielder Nir Bitton has revealed he was on the brink of quitting Celtic in January before a heart-to-heart with Ronny Deila saved his season.(Sunday Mail) external-link

Celtic manager Ronny Deila insists that captain Scott Brown is not a diver after the midfielder was booked for simulation after a challenge by Inverness Caledonian Thistle's David Raven. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Kevin Mbabu (centre) is on loan to Rangers from Newcastle United

Inverness Caledonian Thistle goalkeeper Dean Brill will miss Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic after dislocating his knee after a clash with Gary Mackay-Steven in the 1-1 draw with the Glasgow side and is unlikely to recover in time to feature in the final should they make it there.(Sunday Mail) external-link

Dundee United have taken striker Nathan Separovic, presently with Sydney-based Manly United of the New South Wales Premier League, on trial, but the 17-year-old is also interesting Hajduk Split. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

On-loan Newcastle United defender Kevin Mbabu has told Rangers manager Stuart McCall that he will not play on artificial surfaces. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Stuart McCall is keen to be back in the Scotland dugout for the Euro 2016 qualifier against Republic of Ireland in June after taking a sabbatical from his international duties following his appointment as Rangers manager until the end of the season. (Sunday Express, print edition)

Stuart McCall insists that it is not guaranteed he will be kept on as Rangers manager beyond the summer even if he steers the Ibrox side to promotion.(Sunday Mail) external-link

Airdrieonians face disciplinary action from the Scottish FA after a group of fans invaded the pitch to attack Forfar Athletic goalkeeper Rab Douglas at Station Park. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Hibernian striker Farid El Alagui took a chance on a relatively new surgical procedure in order to recover from a ruptured Achilles tendon in time to take part in the promotion play-offs in the Scottish Championship.(Scotland On Sunday) external-link

St Mirren defender Marc McAusland, who is out of contract in the summer, believes the club made a mistake by not offering Danny Lennon a new contract as manager at the end of last season. (The Sun On Sunday, print edition)

St Mirren manager Gary Teale has started to look toward life in the Scottish Championship after his side slipped 10 points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership.(Sunday Herald) external-link

Ross County manager Jim McIntyre is ignoring Gary Teale's picture of doom and gloom for St Mirren ahead of the Staggies' visit to Paisley on Monday night, stressing that the Dingwall side are not clear of relegation. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

OTHER GOSSIP

Newly published accounts show that Donald Trump's first Scots golf course - Menie Estate resort in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire - lost £3.5m in two years and that only 66 people worked there, despite the billionaire having claimed the Trump Interfarm national Golf Links would create 800 jobs.(Sunday Mail) external-link

Hawick has rallied behind the rugby team's return to rugby's Scottish Cup final and is preparing a mass invasion of Murrayfield, with the club having filled more than 20 buses of supporters from the town of just 15,000 population with many more leaving the Borders town on Saturday morning in cars and mini-buses. (Sunday Mail) external-link