Premiership in focus

Premiership in focusLast updated on 12 April 201512 April 2015.From the section FootballCrusaders winger Paul Heatley collides with Cliftonville defender Marc Smyth during the north Belfast derby at SolitudeCrusaders manager Stephen Baxter celebrates after the final whistle at Solitude with coaching staff Jeff Spiers and Charlie MurphyCrusaders players gather to congratulate goal-scorer Paul Heatley after he scores the winning goal against CliftonvilleBallinamallard's Johnny Lafferty looks on as Ruaidhri Higgins passes the ball for Coleraine at Ballycastle RoadDavid Kee leads a posse of Ballinamallard players as they run to congratulate double goalscorer Ryan Campbell during the 2-1 win at ColeraineJamie Glackin scored a late equaliser for Dungannon to secure a 1-1 draw with Warrenpoint Town at Stangmore ParkPortadown's Jordan Lyttle vies for possession with Danny McKee of Glentoran as the sides play out a goal-less draw at the OvalJordan Stewart and Keith O'Hara in action as Glentoran and Portadown play out a dress rehearsal of their Irish Cup final at the same venue on 2 MayAlan Teggart is congratulated by Ballymena United captain Allan Jenkins after scoring from the penalty spot against Institute at DrumahoeJohnny Taylor and Robbie Hume keep their eyes on the ball as Ballymena run out 2-1 winners over relegated InstituteGlenavon goal-scorer Ciaran Martyn is surrounded by team-mates after scoring the second goal in his side's 2-0 win over LinfieldLinfield's Sean Ward makes contact with Glenavon striker Eoin Bradley as he attempts to clear the ball at Ballymena ShowgroundsDungannon's Andy Mitchell challenges for the ball with Warrenpoint's Mark Hughes during Saturday's Premiership game