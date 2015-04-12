Last updated on .From the section Football

Deji Oshilaja has so far played 19 games for the Dons during his loan spell

AFC Wimbledon do not expect defender Deji Oshilaja to suffer any lasting effects from a neck injury after he was stretchered off against Oxford United.

The 22-year-old needed lengthy treatment after falling to the ground head first after an aerial challenge.

Oshilaja, on loan from Cardiff, was later taken to hospital, but boss Neal Ardley said it was just a precaution.