Last updated on .From the section European Football

Napoli beat Fiorentina 3-0 on Sunday - but only after striker Gonzalo Higuain was wrongly denied a goal.

Rafael Benitez's side were leading 1-0 thanks to Dries Mertens when Higuain's 30-yard effort crashed off the bar and bounced down over the line.

Replays showed the ball had gone in but play continued, with further goals by Marek Hamsik and Jose Callejon sparing the officials' blushes.

Goal-line technology will be introduced in the Italian top flight next season.

Napoli are fourth in Serie A, while Lazio move into second after they beat Empoli 4-0 and city rivals Roma were held 1-1 at Torino.

Germany World Cup winner Miroslav Klose celebrates scoring for Lazio

Torino substitute Maxi Lopez cancelled out Alessandro Florenzi's penalty to give Lazio the chance to move a point clear.

And they did so by recording an eighth consecutive win thanks to goals by Stefano Mauri, Miroslav Klose, Antonio Candreva and Felipe Anderson.

Sampdoria held AC Milan to a 1-1 draw at San Siro.

The visitors took the lead as former Chelsea and Everton striker Samuel Eto'o set up Roberto Soriano for a close-range finish.

Nigel de Jong then equalised with an acrobatic goal.

German Denis scored a spectacular overhead kick to help Atalanta beat Sassuolo 2-1 - their first win in nine.

Ahead of the game, Atalanta fans interrupted their team at training to deliver a 10-minute lecture on how to improve their poor form.

Roma players Daniele De Rossi and Radja Nainggolan (right) argue with Torino's Emiliano Moretti