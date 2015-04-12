Last updated on .From the section Football

Allan Moore was appointed Arbroath manager in June 2014

Allan Moore has been sacked as Arbroath manager less than a year into the job.

The 50-year-old was appointed in June last year and his side set the early pace in Scottish League Two.

However Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Elgin City meant that they have won just two of their last 15 league games and currently sit in third place.

"After a prolonged period of poor results and discussions at board level, Allan Moore is no longer manager of Arbroath FC," the club confirmed.

"The club are now actively seeking applications for the position of manager."

Moore was appointed manager of Stirling Albion in 2002 and took them from near the bottom of the third division to the first division.

The former Dumbarton, Heart of Midlothian, St Johnstone, Partick Thistle forward took charge of Morton in 2010, but was sacked after three years at Cappielow.