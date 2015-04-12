Man Utd put four past City in derby

Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester United moved back to within a point of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League with a crushing 4-2 victory over their neighbours City.

Sergio Aguero tapped City into an early lead but the hosts levelled when Ashley Young converted from close range.

Marouane Fellaini's back-post header put the Reds into the lead before Juan Mata slid the ball home.

Chris Smalling headed a fourth before Aguero's consolation for City, who have now lost six of their last eight games.