Last updated on .From the section Football

Van Gaal dedicates derby win to fans

Manchester United must try to finish above neighbours Manchester City this season, says manager Louis van Gaal.

The Red Devils beat City 4-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday to go four points clear in third place.

The Premier League's top three qualify automatically for the Champions League group phase, with the team in fourth entering in the play-off round.

"We are now four points ahead of City for third place and that is very important," Van Gaal told BBC Sport.

Both clubs have six matches left, with United visiting leaders Chelsea on Saturday hoping to overhaul the one-point gap second-placed Arsenal have on them.

Premier League top six Team Played GD Points Chelsea 31 38 73 Arsenal 32 31 66 Manchester Utd 32 29 65 Manchester City 32 31 61 Southampton 32 22 56 Liverpool 31 9 54

The Reds were impressive against City, recovering from the setback of Sergio Aguero's opener to record a comprehensive victory courtesy of goals by Ashley Young, Marouane Fellaini, Juan Mata and Chris Smalling.

It was their first derby victory at Old Trafford since 2011 and Van Gaal, 63, said: "I am very proud and I'm very happy for the fans.

"It means a lot for the fans - all the players and staff wanted to give a victory to the fans. If anybody deserves it, it is the fans this season.

"The goal we set at the start of the season was to finish in the top four. I'll be very pleased when we reach that goal.

"I said to [executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward that it shall not be easy. Now we are in the first four, but we have six games still to play. It is not done yet but we are on our way."