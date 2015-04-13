Monday's Scottish gossip
Ross County boss Jim McIntyre is wary of writing off Premiership bottom club St Mirren and anticipates a reaction from the Buddies in Paisley tonight. (Daily Mail)
Despite gaining a couple of points on the defending champions, Aberdeen's Derek McInnes still believes this season's title is Celtic's. (Scotsman)
Rangers manager Stuart McCall reckons the Ibrox club need to be considerably better than what they were in the 4-0 win against Raith Rovers if they are to secure promotion to the Premiership. (Herald)
Meanwhile, Rangers insist they will regain the rights to all their trademarks and badges once a £5 million loan is paid back to Mike Ashley. (Daily Record)
Hibs boss Alan Stubbs believes the 2-0 derby victory over Hearts shows doubters that the Leith side do have the bottle for the battle to go up. (Daily Mail)
Head coach Robbie Neilson has branded Hearts' lack of desire in the capital clash as "unacceptable". (Scotsman)
Queen of the South manager James Fowler feels the final Championship play-off spot is the Doonhamers' to lose after a vital 1-0 victory against rivals Falkirk. (Daily Mail)
Sacked Arbroath manager Alan Moore is "disappointed" he has not had the chance to finish off what he was brought in to do - get the Gayfield side promoted. (Sun)
OTHER GOSSIP
Texan prodigy Jordan Spieth etched his place in the history books as he maintained a four-shot lead to leave an elite Masters field in his wake. (Herald)
Carnoustie's Will Porter was crowned Scottish Boys' champion at Dunbar after beating Bathgate's Ross Callan in the final. (Scotsman)
Glasgow Rocks player-coach Sterling Davis has hinted at retiring at the end of the season, with talks about extending his contract curently on hold. (Herald)