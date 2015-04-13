Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Gary Hooper has scored 11 times in 28 appearances this season

Norwich City striker Gary Hooper says his 93rd-minute winner against Bolton on Saturday was a "big goal" in the context of the Championship automatic promotion race.

The 27-year-old's strike kept Norwich in second place on goal difference.

"It was a big goal," he told BBC Radio Norfolk. "The dressing room is buzzing but now we have to kick on for Tuesday and win that game.

"The fans were brilliant all game and to score in front of them was great."

A draw for Norwich would have seen them slip to fourth, behind Watford and Middlesbrough.

Hooper said that manager Alex Neil showed the side's desire not to settle for a point when he had three strikers - Hooper, Lewis Grabban and Cameron Jerome - on the pitch with 24 minutes remaining.

"The gaffer went for it," he added. "We needed the win, we went for it and pulled it off.

"It was a massive three points but Leeds away is not an easy game and we have to concentrate on that now."