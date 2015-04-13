Last updated on .From the section Football

Jamal Campbell-Ryce made 32 appearances for Sheffield United this season before joining Notts County on loan

Notts County manager Ricardo Moniz says Jamal Campbell-Ryce might have to play on in their relegation battle despite a suspected torn knee ligament.

The winger, 32, will have a scan on the medial collateral ligament injury he picked up in the 1-1 draw at Yeovil.

County are one point from safety in League One with five games to play.

"Maybe players have to play with broken knees or broken ankles. I said to him, 'Jamal, we need you'," Moniz told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It's so important that we stay up.

"I don't know how we do it, but you have to come back as quickly as possible."

Campbell-Ryce has made four appearances for Notts County since arriving from League One rivals Sheffield United on a loan deal in February.

Moniz was only appointed as boss last week and the Yeovil match was his first game in charge.