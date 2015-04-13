Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Williams expects 'direct' Bradford

Bristol City's match against Bradford, which could see the League One leaders clinch promotion, will be like a "cup final", says defender Derrick Williams.

The Robins, who are 13 points clear of third, will return to the Championship after a two-year absence with victory at Valley Parade on Tuesday.

"We've worked hard all season, I think we deserve it now," ex-Aston Villa man Williams, 22, told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We've just got to keep doing what we're doing. Tuesday is a massive one."

City, who secured a 1-1 draw at Preston North End on Saturday to maintain their eight-point lead over the second-placed Lilywhites, have spent 28 out of 36 weeks of this season at the top of the table.

When Steve Cotterill was appointed as manager 16 months ago, however, the club were languishing in 23rd and in danger of suffering successive relegations.

Bristol City's unhappy hunting ground The Robins have only won once at Valley Parade since 1908 - a 1-0 victory in 1989.

"Last season we had a lot of downs, being close to relegation and we were fighting for our lives," said Williams. "Now we're going for promotion, it means a lot. It just shows how quickly football can change.

"It's going to be a cup final for us on Tuesday - the boys will be buzzing."

Striker Aaron Wilbraham, who reached 20 goals in a single campaign for the first time in his career with the equaliser at Deepdale, says City "deserve" to go on to win the title.

"When you're up there everyone wants to knock you off the top and we've dealt with that pressure all year," said the 35-year-old.

"At my age, at 35, to have been playing regularly and be part of a successful team is a great feeling."