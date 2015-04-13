Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

John Sheridan guided Oldham Athletic to the 2006 League One play-offs

Plymouth Argyle boss John Sheridan says his team can succeed in the play-offs.

The Pilgrims are back in the top seven in League Two after Saturday's 2-1 win over Mansfield Town.

"I keep reading things like 'we're not good enough to play against the teams in the play-offs', it's pathetic," Sheridan told BBC Radio Devon.

"So we've got to be frightened of a team when we get in the play-offs? On our day, we're as good as anyone in the league and I've told the players that."

Argyle have been in and around the final League Two play-off place for much of the season and moved into promotion contention with their first win in three games against the Stags.

"I've said before if we get in the play-offs it'll be a good achievement," Sheridan added.

"I can honestly say I'm not really bothered about how we play, it's about getting the points at the end of the day."