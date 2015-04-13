Last updated on .From the section Football

Dan Lavercombe had been Torquay's second-choice goalkeeper since Jordan Seabright left the club

Torquay United manager Chris Hargreaves has praised 18-year-old academy goalkeeper Dan Lavercombe after he kept his first clean sheet for the Gulls.

Lavercombe made his debut in the 2-0 loss at Aldershot Town on Easter Monday and kept his place for the 2-0 win over Altrincham at Plainmoor.

"He was confident, he was coming for crosses and claiming them," Hargreaves said.

"He saved what he had to - he'd have been disappointed if they'd gone in."

Although Lavercombe is still an academy player, he has moved up to the first team after Jordan Seabright quit to become a car salesman in March.

He is one of a number of young players - along with left-back Levi Ives and striker Liam Prynn - who have broken into the Conference club's first team squad this season.

"It's what we want to do, we want to get these young players on the pitch and let them develop," Hargreaves added.