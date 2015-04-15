Oxford United Women: Signs are encouraging, says boss Les Taylor

Sahara Osborne-Ricketts's winner against Watford on the opening days is Oxford United only Women's Super League goal to date this term

Manager Les Taylor insists his Oxford United Women's team has shown nothing but encouraging signs this season, despite successive 3-0 losses.

The U's opened their Women's Super League Two campaign with a home win over Watford but have since been beaten by Durham and Yeovil Town.

"For all the games there hasn't been any performance below par like last season," Taylor told BBC Radio Oxford.

"It's just been encouragement. We can take something from every game."

Oxford finished second from bottom in the first season of WSL 2 last term, with three wins from 18 games.

Les Taylor is a former Oxford United captain, who made more than 200 appearances for the club before joining Watford in 1980

Taylor admits his side failed to maintain their standards against the Lady Glovers on Sunday, with second-half goals from Corinne Yorston, Nicola Cousins and Annie Heatherson giving Town their first league win of 2015.

"We will try keep the players as buoyant as we can," Taylor said.

"For 45 minutes they did the job asked of them, then through a lapse of concentration we conceded and were chasing the game."

Oxford's next game is on Sunday when they host Aston Villa, a side they failed to beat on three occasions last season.

"We got nothing from them last season but the team has improved this year," said Taylor.

"If we are at 100% we can take something from the game. We are always confident."