BBC Sport - FA Cup 1990: Manchester United 3-3 Oldham Athletic (aet)

1990: Oldham nearly topple Sir Alex

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch highlights from Manchester United's 3-3 draw with Oldham Athletic in the 1990 FA Cup semi-final at Maine Road.

Oldham, from the second-tier of English football (Second Division), went ahead once and came back twice to force a replay against the First Division side that they would go on to lose.

The game featured on a great weekend of sport along with Nick Faldo winning the Masters, the fastest running of the Grand National and Crystal Palace's stunning 4-3 win over Liverpool in the other semi-final.

