Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Watford

Watford last played in the Premier League in the 2006-07 season

Watford clinched promotion to the Premier League after they beat Brighton and other results went their way.

The Hornets won 2-0 in their lunchtime kick-off at the Amex Stadium, then saw Championship promotion rivals Middlesbrough and Norwich both drop points later in the day.

They secured their fifth-successive victory thanks to goals from Troy Deeney and Matej Vydra.

Watford are four points clear of third-placed Boro with one game to go.

Drawing 3-3 in stoppage time at Fulham, Boro sent keeper Dimi Konstantopoulos forward seeking a winner, only for Fulham to break to the other end and score - a decision boss Aitor Karanka defended as a legitimate "risk" afterwards.

Other results ensured Slavisa Jokanovic's Watford side are back in the top flight after an eight-year absence.

Hornets joy Watford have now won seven of their last nine away games. Their last defeat on the road was 2-0 at Bournemouth on 30 January.

Deeney scored his 21st goal of the season to put the Hornets ahead with a powerful finish after Brighton defender Greg Halford failed to clear the danger.

Brighton's Chris O'Grady had a shot tipped over by keeper Heurelho Gomes, before Vydra finished a counter-attack to add a second goal late on.

Media playback is not supported on this device Hughton on Brighton v Watford

The Hornets were then left to wait to see how Boro and Norwich, who started the day in third and fourth spot, fared at Fulham and Rotherham before their celebrations could begin.

Both of those games featured late goals that went Watford's way, with Boro beaten by a 94th-minute goal from Ross McCormack that settled a 4-3 thriller.

Norwich were leading Rotherham until four minutes from time, when Jordan Bowery's header brought the Millers level.

Only second-placed Bournemouth can catch Watford, who will seal the Championship title if they beat Sheffield Wednesday in their final game on 2 May.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton:

"It's very, very frustrating.

"But it is my responsibility to make sure we will be fighting in a different part of the table next season. To do that I will be bringing in personnel to change it."

Watford head coach Slavisa Jokanovic:

"It's very important for us to keep going for 46 games. I don't have any plans for tonight and tomorrow. I will be preparing for the next game.

"It was a relief to score the second goal and it was important. Brighton pressed at the start and the end of the game, so it was an important second goal."