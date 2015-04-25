Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Tranmere Rovers 2.
Plymouth Argyle 3-2 Tranmere Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Tranmere Rovers suffered relegation for the first time since entering the Football League 94 years ago after defeat at Plymouth Argyle, who are now all but guaranteed a play-off spot.
Argyle took an early lead through a Reuben Reid penalty before Max Power's 13th of the season gave Tranmere hope.
Tareiq Holmes-Dennis scored his first senior goal to put Argyle back in front before Lewis Alessandra made it 3-1.
Kayode Odejayi pulled one back with a minute left but it was not enough.
It was a valiant effort from Tranmere, who have suffered successive relegations, despite falling behind when Reid scored his 20th goal of the season after Power fouled Dominic Blizzard inside the box.
|94 years of Football League history for Rovers
|Tranmere Rovers joined the Football League in 1921, when they were first admitted as one of the original Division Three North. Excepting the Second World War, they have had unbroken membership of the league ever since.
Power's shot from six yards following a Jason Koumas cross levelled the score but Holmes-Dennis's stunning strike from 30 yards gave Plymouth the advantage.
Alessandra extended the Pilgrims' lead with a shot from the centre of the box, but Odejayi's strike was too little too late for Tranmere, who parted company with manager Micky Adams last week.
Seventh-placed Plymouth are now three points clear of Luton and Newport with one game left, but with a vastly superior goal difference.
In a statement on the club website, Tranmere chairman Mark Palios said it was a "dark day in the history of Tranmere Rovers".
Former Rovers player Palios, who became chairman in August, added: "I am desperately sorry that we were not able to avert relegation, but we can at least ensure that the club remains financially viable and returns next season ready to fight its way back into the league.
"It's devastating today but not disastrous tomorrow."
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 23McCormick
- 5Nelson
- 16McHugh
- 29Hartley
- 2Mellor
- 17Reid
- 19O'ConnorBooked at 75mins
- 11BlizzardSubstituted forHarveyat 87'minutes
- 13Holmes-Dennis
- 7AlessandraSubstituted forBantonat 88'minutes
- 9ReidSubstituted forAnsahat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bittner
- 6Norburn
- 8Banton
- 14Harvey
- 20Jones
- 27Ansah
- 28Brunt
Tranmere
- 1Williams
- 5IhiekweBooked at 83mins
- 18DugdaleBooked at 18mins
- 12Donacien
- 14LairdSubstituted forGreenat 59'minutes
- 4PowerBooked at 85mins
- 8Koumas
- 22Jennings
- 25HillSubstituted forHumeat 66'minutes
- 29Donnelly
- 9Odejayi
Substitutes
- 10Green
- 15Kirby
- 19Molyneux
- 20Ramsbottom
- 21Davies
- 24Gumbs
- 34Hume
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 9,769
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Tranmere Rovers 2.
Attempt missed. Adam Dugdale (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3, Tranmere Rovers 2. Kayode Odejayi (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Jason Banton replaces Lewis Alessandra.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Tyler Harvey replaces Dominic Blizzard.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Adam Dugdale.
Attempt blocked. Dominic Blizzard (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.
Booking
Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Carl McHugh (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Hume (Tranmere Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3, Tranmere Rovers 1. Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zak Ansah.
Attempt missed. Zak Ansah (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Anthony O'Connor (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Anthony O'Connor (Plymouth Argyle).
Iain Hume (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Peter Hartley.
Attempt blocked. George Green (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by George Green.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Owain Williams.
Attempt saved. Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Zak Ansah replaces Reuben Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Iain Hume replaces Matthew Hill.
Peter Hartley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory Donnelly (Tranmere Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. George Green replaces Marc Laird.
Attempt missed. Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt missed. Rory Donnelly (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle).
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Owain Williams.
Attempt saved. Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.