Southend United 1-0 Luton Town

Michael Timlin's third goal of the season lifted Southend into the automatic promotion places

Southend moved into the League Two automatic promotion places after an error from Luton goalkeeper Elliot Justham gifted them victory.

After a first-half of few chances, Shrimpers' Ben Coker was sent off for a foul on Shaun Walley after the break.

But Michael Timlin's 25-yard strike was not held by Justham and the ball rolled into the net to give Southend the win.

The result means Phil Brown's side will be promoted if they beat Morecambe in their final league fixture.

Luton meanwhile are three points behind Plymouth Argyle in the final play-off spot and have a significantly worse goal difference.

Luton manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

Media playback is not supported on this device Still on Southend v Luton

"I thought we were strong and I thought we looked organised. We had three or four glorious opportunities that just wouldn't go through for us.

"Our form of late has been very good. I'm not going to just look at today, I'm going to look at all season and I think we've done terrific.

"We're still going to have a go at it on Saturday. Absolutely 100%. It was unlikely that Elliot would make that mistake today so who knows about unlikely?"