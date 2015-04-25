Match ends, Southend United 1, Luton Town 0.
Southend United 1-0 Luton Town
-
- From the section Football
Southend moved into the League Two automatic promotion places after an error from Luton goalkeeper Elliot Justham gifted them victory.
After a first-half of few chances, Shrimpers' Ben Coker was sent off for a foul on Shaun Walley after the break.
But Michael Timlin's 25-yard strike was not held by Justham and the ball rolled into the net to give Southend the win.
The result means Phil Brown's side will be promoted if they beat Morecambe in their final league fixture.
Luton meanwhile are three points behind Plymouth Argyle in the final play-off spot and have a significantly worse goal difference.
Luton manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"I thought we were strong and I thought we looked organised. We had three or four glorious opportunities that just wouldn't go through for us.
"Our form of late has been very good. I'm not going to just look at today, I'm going to look at all season and I think we've done terrific.
"We're still going to have a go at it on Saturday. Absolutely 100%. It was unlikely that Elliot would make that mistake today so who knows about unlikely?"
Line-ups
Southend
- 1Bentley
- 18Leonard
- 15BolgerBooked at 71mins
- 26Barrett
- 3CokerBooked at 67mins
- 12AtkinsonSubstituted forProsserat 70'minutes
- 22DeeganBooked at 72mins
- 8Timlin
- 7Worrall
- 10Corr
- 24CassidySubstituted forPayneat 62'minutesSubstituted forWestonat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Prosser
- 11Weston
- 13Smith
- 14Hurst
- 19Payne
- 25McLaughlin
- 32Pigott
Luton
- 16Justham
- 22Harriman
- 5McNulty
- 30WilkinsonBooked at 43mins
- 12GriffithsSubstituted forWallat 83'minutes
- 26DoyleBooked at 46mins
- 4Smith
- 50McGeehanSubstituted forWhalleyat 20'minutes
- 11Howells
- 38LeeSubstituted forGuttridgeat 65'minutes
- 13Cullen
Substitutes
- 1Tyler
- 6Lacey
- 10Wall
- 20Whalley
- 21Guttridge
- 27Hall
- 40Kinsella
- Referee:
- Iain Williamson
- Attendance:
- 10,730
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 1, Luton Town 0.
Attempt missed. Shaun Whalley (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Barry Corr (Southend United).
Shaun Whalley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Leonard (Southend United).
Alex Wall (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Myles Weston (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nathan Doyle (Luton Town).
Barry Corr (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nathan Doyle (Luton Town).
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Adam Barrett.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Myles Weston replaces Jack Payne.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Alex Wall replaces Scott Griffiths.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Attempt saved. Scott Griffiths (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 1, Luton Town 0. Michael Timlin (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Shaun Whalley (Luton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Adam Barrett (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Barry Corr (Southend United).
Michael Harriman (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Michael Timlin (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mark Cullen (Luton Town).
Attempt saved. Barry Corr (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Shaun Whalley (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ryan Leonard.
Booking
Gary Deegan (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Luke Guttridge (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Deegan (Southend United).
Booking
Cian Bolger (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Luke Prosser replaces Will Atkinson.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Cian Bolger.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Cian Bolger.
Attempt blocked. Jake Howells (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Ben Coker (Southend United) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).
Shaun Whalley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Barry Corr (Southend United).
Nathan Doyle (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Guttridge replaces Elliot Lee.