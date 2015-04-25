St Mirren 4-1 Kilmarnock

Bottom side St Mirren moved to within seven points of Motherwell with four games to go by beating Kilmarnock.

Buddies defender Sean Kelly drilled into the far corner and Kieran Sadlier's close-range header doubled the lead.

Josh Magennis pulled one back from 18 yards for Kilmarnock.

But an Alexei Eremenko handball and a Manuel Pascali foul gave St Mirren two penalties which captain Steven Thompson duly converted.

Suddenly there is a chink of light for Gary Teale's St Mirren as they stare up out of the automatic relegation trap door that most felt had already shut and locked.

With 12 points still up for grabs, the Buddies know they can apply further pressure on Motherwell, who visit Paisley in the penultimate round of fixtures.

St Mirren Park has not previously been a daunting place to come calling - this was only the hosts' second home league win of the season - but Teale's side seemed re-energised against an underwhelming Kilmarnock.

The 50th anniversary of Killie's only top-flight title win should have inspired them, but instead Gary Locke's side struggled in the first half and St Mirren capitalised.

Centre-back Kelly was still up front following a set piece when Nathan Eccleston's misplaced pass presented the Buddies youngster with the chance to drill the ball into Craig Samson's far corner for his third of the season.

A last-ditch challenge on Thompson by Kilmarnock defender Lee Ashcroft did not bring a penalty but St Mirren's second came soon after when former West Ham forward Sadlier picked up the scraps when Jason Naismith's shot was partially saved.

Magennis's sixth of the season gave Killie a lifeline - the Northern Irishman finishing well beyond Mark Ridgers after Chris Johnston's pass.

Any resurgence would be short-lived though as referee Kevin Clancy awarded St Mirren the first of two penalties when Stephen Mallan's free-kick struck the hand of Eremenko.

Thompson's execution was not the cleanest but he saved a nicer finish for his second penalty eight minutes later after Pascali had felled Dayton.

Both sides hit the woodwork late on - Magennis and Mallan coming close - and Thompson got a standing ovation when substituted.

Thompson (right) celebrates his second penalty conversion