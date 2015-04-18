Burnley manager Sean Dyche believes that 'big decisions' in their 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park went against his side but he is happy with his players' "terrific" performance.

The Toffees' Kevin Mirallas scored the winner before Burnley had Ashley Barnes sent off for his second booking just before half-time.

The Clarets have now gone six-and-a-half hours without scoring in the Premier League and sit bottom of the Premier League table, two points adrift of safety.