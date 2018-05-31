BBC Sport - FA Cup: Reading 1-2 Arsenal highlights

Reading 1-2 Arsenal

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch highlights as FA Cup holders Arsenal go through to another Wembley final with a 2-1 extra-time win against Reading in their semi-final.

Alexis Sanchez fired the Gunners ahead but Garath McCleary levelled for Reading before a dreadful error by goalkeeper Adam Federici gifted the Chilean forward a decisive second goal.

The Gunners will play Aston Villa or Liverpool in the final at Wembley on 30 May, as they look to secure a record 12th FA Cup.

Top Stories