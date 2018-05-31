BBC Sport - Reading 1-2 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger surprised by Royals' intensity

Reading intensity surprised Wenger

  • From the section FA Cup

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits his side were surprised by Reading's intensity during the Gunners' 2-1 FA Cup semi-final win at Wembley.

Alexis Sanchez gave the Premier League side a 39th-minute lead from close range before Garath McCleary volleyed home a second-half equaliser, but Reading keeper Adam Federici was at fault as Sanchez's effort spilled through his grasp to give Arsenal the win in extra-time.

The Gunners will play Aston Villa or Liverpool in the final at Wembley on 30 May, as they look to secure a record 12th FA Cup.

Top videos

Video

Reading intensity surprised Wenger

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Zidane announces he is leaving Real Madrid

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Lampard 'understands' Derby expectations

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Audio

Yorkshire tennis reporter: 'I make a conscious effort to speak slowly and deliberately!"

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Muslim women are being empowered through sport

Top Stories