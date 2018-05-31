Aaron Ramsey admits Arsenal were "on the ropes" in his side's 2-1 FA Cup semi-final victory against Championship side Reading at Wembley.

Alexis Sanchez gave the Premier League side a 39th-minute lead from close range before Garath McCleary volleyed home a second-half equaliser, but Reading keeper Adam Federici was at fault as Sanchez's effort spilled through his grasp to give Arsenal the win in extra time.

The Gunners will play Aston Villa or Liverpool in the final at Wembley on 30 May, as they look to secure a record 12th FA Cup.