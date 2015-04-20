Scotland learn European Championship 2017 opponents

Scotland finished second in their World Cup qualifying group, missing out via the play-offs

Scotland's women have been drawn with Iceland, Belarus, Slovenia and Macedonia in Euro 2017 qualifying.

Anna Signeul's side were second seeds, with Iceland the top-ranked side in Group 1.

The eight group winners and six best runners-up will qualify for the finals in the Netherlands, with the two other group runners up meeting in a play-off.

"It's an interesting draw and I think it's a bit of a deceiving group," Signeul told the Scottish FA website.

"When you look at the teams you might think they aren't strong names in women's football however they have had some great results.

"Slovenia have gained some good results recently. Belarus have also shown in the last campaign that they are very capable."

Top seeds Iceland are at number 20 in the FIFA World Rankings, just one ahead of Scotland.

They last faced Signeul's side in 2013 - when they suffered a 3-2 defeat.

She said: "It's great to play Iceland, who are a top team and technically very strong. Many of their players play in Europe and some play professionally in Sweden.

"Like their men's team they have a very strong A squad. They are very passionate in Iceland about their football."