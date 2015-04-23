Match ends, Napoli 2, VfL Wolfsburg 2.
Napoli v VfL Wolfsburg
Line-ups
Napoli
- 45Andujar
- 16Mesto
- 33Albiol
- 5Britos
- 31Ghoulam
- 19López Silva
- 88Inler
- 7Callejón
- 17HamsikSubstituted forInsigneat 60'minutes
- 14MertensSubstituted forAdriano Bussat 83'minutes
- 9HiguaínSubstituted forZapataat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 4Adriano Buss
- 8Frello Filho
- 23Gabbiadini
- 24Insigne
- 77Gargano
- 91Zapata
Wolfsburg
- 1Benaglio
- 15TräschSubstituted forDostat 79'minutes
- 25Naldo
- 5Klose
- 34RodriguezSubstituted forSchäferat 66'minutes
- 23GuilavoguiSubstituted forJungat 75'minutes
- 22Dias
- 27Arnold
- 7Caligiuri
- 3Bendtner
- 9Perisic
Substitutes
- 2Ochs
- 4Schäfer
- 12Dost
- 20Grün
- 24Jung
- 30Seguin
- 31Knoche
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 2, VfL Wolfsburg 2.
Ivan Perisic (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gökhan Inler (Napoli).
Attempt missed. Duván Zapata (Napoli) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.
Foul by Timm Klose (VfL Wolfsburg).
Duván Zapata (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Daniel Caligiuri (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Bas Dost with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Gökhan Inler (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Naldo.
Foul by Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg).
Miguel Britos (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Naldo (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Luiz Gustavo (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gökhan Inler (Napoli).
Attempt blocked. David López (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Giandomenico Mesto with a cross.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Naldo.
Foul by Daniel Caligiuri (VfL Wolfsburg).
Gökhan Inler (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Nicklas Bendtner (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Caligiuri.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Henrique replaces Dries Mertens.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Lorenzo Insigne.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Bas Dost replaces Christian Träsch.
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Naldo (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.
Naldo (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Sebastian Jung replaces Josuha Guilavogui.
Delay in match Ivan Perisic (VfL Wolfsburg) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 2, VfL Wolfsburg 2. Ivan Perisic (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Josuha Guilavogui with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 2, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Timm Klose (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross following a corner.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Miguel Britos.
Daniel Caligiuri (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Giandomenico Mesto (Napoli).
Ivan Perisic (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Duván Zapata replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.