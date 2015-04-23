Aberdeen's Barry Robson loses red card appeal

Barry Robson (centre) was sent off against Dundee United

Barry Robson will miss Aberdeen's next two games after having his claim of wrongful dismissal rejected by a Scottish FA judicial panel.

The 36-year-old midfielder was shown a red card during Saturday's 1-0 win over Dundee United at Pittodrie.

Robson was sent off for violent conduct after catching United's Charlie Telfer with his arm while clearing the ball.

He will now miss games away to Inverness Caledonian Thistle then United at Tannadice.