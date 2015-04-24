Aberdeen: Award nominee Adam Rooney not expecting cap

Adam Rooney joined Aberdeen from Oldham Athletic

Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney does not think his PFA Scotland player of the year award nomination should enhance his chances of an Ireland call-up.

The 27-year-old's 27 goals in all competitions have earned him the admiration of his peers.

But the former Republic Under-21 international has yet to earn a call to his full national squad.

"I don't think I should be in the Ireland squad even in the form I'm in," said Rooney.

"I haven't spoken to anyone from the FAI.

"Obviously it's everyone's dream to play for their country and I would love to play for Ireland at some stage.

"If I keep scoring goals, hopefully I will do that, but the main thing is that I'm doing my job here. What comes from that, comes."

Rooney joined Aberdeen on a two-and-a-half year deal in January 2014 from Oldham Athletic and recently signed a contract extension until the summer of 2018.

Adam Rooney's season started well with a hat-trick against FK Daugava Riva in Europa League qualifying

He has played for Stoke City, Yeovil Town, Chesterfield, Bury, Birmingham City and Swindon Town in England.

However, it has been during his spells with Aberdeen and Inverness Caledonian Thistle in Scotland's top flight when the goals have come most freely.

Now he has been nominated alongside Dundee striker Greg Stewart and Celtic pair Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Johansen.

"It's a great honour to be nominated by players you play with every week," added Rooney, whose side sit second in the Scottish Premiership. "There's no better honour really.

"Obviously we have created a lot of chances this year and I've been managed get on the end of them and I've had a good season so far."